VIDEO: Ellen Shaves Julian Edelman

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman went on Ellen and created quite a stir. The frisky ladies assembled in the audience went wild as shirtless and naked pictures of the New England Patriots wide receiver were shown. Then he made good on his promise to shave that bushy beard should another championship be realized.

Criticize if you must but this is what peak daytime television looks like.

It was a charitable cleanup and the money raised will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston. Edelman, as suspected, maintained his elite handsomeness under the beard.

Hope you enjoyed the clip. It’s definitely the most time America has spent watching someone else shaving since the weekend everyone got hooked on The Cowboy Game.