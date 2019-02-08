Ten Former NFL Players Who are 'Starring' in the AAF (Alliance of American Football)

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) kicks off this weekend, so if you are really desperate for some hot football action just one week after the NFL season ended, you are in luck.

The league consists of eight teams and will play a ten-game schedule. Those teams are as follows (with coaches in parentheses):

Arizona Hotshots (Rick Neuheisel)

Atlanta Legends (Kevin Coyle, with Michael Vick as offensive coordinator)

Birmingham Iron (Tim Lewis)

Memphis Express (Mike Singletary)

Orlando Appolos (Steve Spurrier)

Salt Lake Stallions (Dennis Erickson)

San Antonio Commanders (Mike Riley)

San Diego Fleet (Mike Martz)

Not only are there five former NFL head coaches trying to get back in the game, but several prominent NFL disappointments and role players are making an appearance. If you are really a degenerate and want to get into AAF Fantasy Football, here is a cheat sheet that seems as good as any. But if you just want to say, wow, I was wondering what became of that guy, we have you covered.

Trent Richardson, Birmingham Iron: He was once a top 5 overall pick and traded for a first round pick to the Colts, but it’s been four full years since Richardson played in the NFL. He’ll return to the site of his college days at age 28.

Josh Huff, Arizona Hotshots: The former Oregon star played a few years in Philadelphia, topping out at 312 receiving yards in 2015.

Christian Hackenberg, Memphis Express: Hackenberg never threw a pass in a NFL regular season game, sitting behind Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, and whoever else the Jets trusted more. So if you want to catch the excitement of his pro debut in a regular season game, you now have your chance.

Zac Stacy, Memphis Express: The former Ram had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, prompting him to be overdrafted in fantasy the next year. He had 599 total yards after that season and has not played in the NFL since 2015.

Will Hill, Orlando Appollos: The former safety from Florida played four years in the NFL with the Giants and Ravens, starting 32 games.

Brad Wing, Memphis Express: The former Giants punter, who led the NFL in total punts just two years ago, will try to make a comeback after spending a year out of the league.

Denard Robinson, Atlanta Legends: The former Michigan QB spent four years as a running back in Jacksonville, last playing in 2016.

Mat Asiata, Salt Lake Stallions: The former fullback in Minnesota had nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a five-year career. He also scored 18 rushing touchdowns in the NFL and if history is any indication will likely vulture some short-yardage TDs for your AAF fantasy squad.

Aaron Murray, Atlanta Legends: Murray may not even be the starting quarterback, but he’s returned to his home state after a brief stint in Kansas City a few years ago, where he is most known for dating Kacie McDonnell (who was later in a relationship with Eric Hosmer).

Scooby Wright, Arizona Hotshots: Scooby Wright was undersized linebacker who starred at the University of Arizona, who never really caught on in the NFL (he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons on Arizona’s roster). Look for him to be a fan favorite again.