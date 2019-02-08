Roundup: Jeff Bezos Demolishes National Enquirer, Charles Woodson Out at ESPN, Woody Allen Sues Amazon

Shannon Elizabeth … Jeff Bezos published the blackmail emails sent by National Enquirer parent company AMI … Bezos investigators question mistress’s brother in leaked sexts … Woody Allen suing Amazon …. Smoking weed –> better sperm counts? … “All the Indian people in town cost me re-election, George Washington impersonator says” … No more basketball for Patrick Mahomes … Delta and Coca-Cola apologize for ‘creepy napkins‘ … House and Senate Democrats propose Green Deal … WWE might only be on Fox broadcast channel for short term? … Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have done blackface sketches in the past … NBA All-Star Game draft order … Bill Cosby moved to general population in prison … Germany orders Facebook to gather less data.

Restaurants are facing the dilemma on whether partnering with Uber Eats/Postmates/DoorDash/etc. is worth sacrificing margins [WSJ]

Why the Wizards need to tank [SI.com]

Charles Woodson out on ESPN NFL Countdown [NY Post]

AAF Gambling breakdown [Roto Grinders]

“Tracking stolen firearms through the black market, from gun-store thefts to crime scenes.” [New Yorker]

Thomas Boswell remembers Frank Robinson [WaPo]

Why NYT’s cooking section has the best comments section [Ringer]

This K’nex construction has 126,000 pieces and took two years to build

3-year-old skateboarder

Contentious radio interview with Danny Parkins, Dan McNeill, and failing Bulls exec John Paxson