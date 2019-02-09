19 Wisconsin at #7 Michigan Live Stream, How to Watch College Basketball Online, Start Time, TV Channel

The Michigan Wolverines hope to avenge the 64-54 loss they suffered at No. 19 Wisconsin last month when they play host to the Badgers at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday

Wisconsin beat the Big Ten leaders to begin their ongoing season-best run of six wins on the trot, and Greg Gard’s side hopes to shock the odds once more to potentially move up to second in the conference.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan

When: Saturday, February 9

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

No. 7 Michigan was ranked fifth in the nation before losing 74-59 at Iowa in the first week of February. Head coach John Beilein was pleased to see his side respond with a more feisty road display on Tuesday when they won 77-65 at Rutgers.

Beilein set a new record for Big Ten victories as a Michigan coach with the 121st of his career, all with his current university. The incumbent tactician was modest despite surpassing legendary coach Johnny Orr to take the accolade, per James Hawkins of The Detroit News:

“If I’m compared to Johnny Orr at any time, that’s a heck of a compliment. He got a lot of wins, and he had some great players and I’ve had great players. I think if he were still alive he would say I’ve had really good assistant coaches and I’ve had really good players. And I’m going to say the same exact thing.”

Hawkins also noted the talents of Michigan trio Ignas Brazdeikis, a freshman forward, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews, a redshirt junior wing, who between them scored 49 points against Rutgers.

Brazdeikis has netted an average of 15.5 points per game this season, a little shy of Wisconsin’s redshirt senior and resident power forward menace, Ethan Happ. Happ is a three-star recruit but has played a huge role for the Badgers since he first set foot on the Madison campus nearly four years ago. The big man averages 18.3 points per outing and led his team in scoring, rebounds (13) and assists (four) in Wednesday’s 56-51 win at Minnesota.

The 22-year-old has recorded the highest assists in 16 of the Badgers’ 23 games this term—including their last six—and will be one force Michigan need to quell to avoid a third loss in 2018-19.

Wisconsin bumped their conference rivals from second down to fifth in the rankings after their win over Michigan in January, and the Wolverines will be desperate to cement their spot at the Big Ten summit.

Wisconsin is at a tipping point in their season, where a seventh successive win over Big Ten leaders Michigan could propel them into conference contention.

