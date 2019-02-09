Alliance of American Football: How to Watch AAF Inaugural Games Online, Opening Weekend TV Schedule, Live Stream, Matchups

The inaugural Alliance of American Football season kicks off on Saturday as eight newly formed teams begin their search to be crowned the first champions of football’s latest league.

The opening round of AAF games will be regionally broadcast by CBS and Turner networks, NFL Network, and can be streamed via fuboTV.

How to Watch Alliance of American Football Week 1

Saturday, February 9

San Diego Fleet vs San Antonio Commanders

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS, regional restrictions apply

Atlanta Legends vs Orlando Apollos

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS, regional restrictions apply

Sunday, February 10

Memphis Express vs Birmingham Iron

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

When: 4 p.m. ET

Where: Legion Field Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network

Salt Lake Stallions vs Arizona Hotshots

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

TV: NFL Network

The AAF’s opening round of games will feature two simultaneous kick-offs on Saturday—the San Antonio Commanders will host the San Diego Fleet, while the Atlanta Legends travel to take on the Orlando Apollos.

Ex-Washington Redskins coach Steve Spurrier manages the Apollos and will hope to give his new team a successful start after four years out of coaching. The Legends have a quarterback with NFL experience in former Kansas City Chiefs shot-caller Aaron Murray, who also practiced with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals across a three-year career.

San Diego head coach Mike Martz held the same position for five years with the then-St. Louis Rams and may be one of the more revered coaching figures in the AAF. His side faces a cross-country trip to San Antonio, who have a potential star at running-back in ex-Tennessee Titan David Cobb.

Another name to watch at running-back is Trent Richardson of the Birmingham Iron. Richardson was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and is sure to be a threat at home to the Memphis Express on Sunday, even if his career with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t glittering.

The Arizona Hotshots will close out Week 1 at home to the Salt Lake Stallions at Sun Devil Stadium, hopeful that quarterback Trevor Knight can take them to victory after he was released by the Commanders in November.

Running back Matt Asiata was a Minnesota Viking for four years and is the talisman for Salt Lake and will be key to their hopes of winning their inaugural game in the Western Conference.

How to watch every AAF game with fuboTV

A fast start could be crucial to any team’s AAF title hopes come the end of the campaign in April, with the league’s story set for its first entry this weekend.

You can watch every major Alliance of American Football game live on fuboTV. You’ll also be able to stream all of the NCAA Tournament, the NBA, MLB, and much more.

Sign up today for a free trial so you don’t miss any key games – no contracts required. fuboTV is available on all of your devices, including web, iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.