NCAAB USA Today Sports

Arkansas Commemorates '94 Throwback Jerseys with Very 90s Hype Video

Arkansas Commemorates '94 Throwback Jerseys with Very 90s Hype Video

NCAAB

Arkansas Commemorates '94 Throwback Jerseys with Very 90s Hype Video

By 48 minutes ago

By: |

The 1994 Arkansas Razorbacks were awesome. They had a really fun team that played really fast, won the national championship, and looked cool as hell doing it.

I’d go so far as to say that was one of the quintessential 90s college basketball teams, along with the Fab Five, UNLV and Duke (I guess).

If you feel the same way, immerse yourself in this video.

That looks like something you might have seen on NBA Inside Stuff in 1994. The Razorbacks play South Carolina today, and deserve to win based on this video alone .

 

, , , NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home