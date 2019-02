Azat Hovhannisyan ended up winning his fight Saturday night over Lolito Sonsona with a fifth-round knockout. He set the stage for pain and disappointment early with an unconventional and extremely frowned-upon assault to the groin area.

Taking one below the belt is bad enough. Three times? Has to be against Bro Code. The How I Met Your Mother Guys probably covered that one.

Always, and I mean always, protect your most sensitive real estate.