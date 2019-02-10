USA Today Sports

Watch the New Disney Aladdin Trailer With Will Smith as Genie

Watch the New Disney Aladdin Trailer With Will Smith as Genie

Movies

Watch the New Disney Aladdin Trailer With Will Smith as Genie

By 5 minutes ago

By: |

Disney released their trailer for Aladdin this evening. Will Smith is the genie and it’ll be out for May 24th. Essentially, the government may as just cut out the middlemen and give Mickey Mouse and Co. a money printing press.

 

, Movies

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home