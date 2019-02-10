Watch the New Disney Aladdin Trailer With Will Smith as Genie

“Your life begins now… Aladdin”. Watch this special look at Disney’s #Aladdin, in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/6kgsmxUtam — Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) February 11, 2019

Disney released their trailer for Aladdin this evening. Will Smith is the genie and it’ll be out for May 24th. Essentially, the government may as just cut out the middlemen and give Mickey Mouse and Co. a money printing press.