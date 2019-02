The Lakers got waxed in Philadelphia today, and while it will be interesting to see if they ever come into form and also how the Sixers continue to integrate Tobias Harris into the lineup the social channels were buzzing about this freeze-frame of Kendall Jenner looking at LeBron James:

Ben Simmons saw Kendall Jenner looking at LeBron like this and decided to start shooting 3s oh my god pic.twitter.com/Z0meMGH9un — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) February 10, 2019

Jenner is dating Ben Simmons, who is repped by LeBron’s agency Klutch Sports.

How would you caption the photo?