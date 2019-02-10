Knicks Using Kevin Durant Photo to Sell Season Tickets: Sad or Smart?

Unless you are just now taking an interest in sports coverage, you are familiar with the Kevin Durant – New York Knicks rumors. The thought of his arrival has become so important for the Knicks bid for relevance they decided to use a photo of him to get fans to renew their season-tickets:

Knicks are asking season ticket holders for renewals by Feb 28 and using this image to get them to opt in. @IanBegley @SBondyNYDN @Schmeelk @TommyBeer pic.twitter.com/Rz3oPZnZMW — Paul (@Paul_HQ) February 10, 2019

It was 100% real. I'm a season ticket holder and it was what I saw when I logged into the subscriber portal. Because of the pickup this tweet got, they've already taken it down. 😂 — Paul (@Paul_HQ) February 10, 2019

There are two appropriate reactions to this: 1. Smart 2. Sad.

Maybe this photo will get depressed Knicks fans thinking the team knows something we don’t about their chances of getting Durant and will renew as a result. That would be a savvy business move.

Or maybe, the Knicks just don’t have any other selling point and figure why not. I mean, take a look at their roster.