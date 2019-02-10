Knicks Using Kevin Durant Photo to Sell Season Tickets: Sad or Smart?

Unless you are just now taking an interest in sports coverage, you are familiar with the Kevin Durant – New York Knicks rumors. The thought of his arrival has become so important for the Knicks bid for relevance they decided to use a photo of him to get fans to renew their season-tickets:
There are two appropriate reactions to this: 1. Smart 2. Sad.
Maybe this photo will get depressed Knicks fans thinking the team knows something we don’t about their chances of getting Durant and will renew as a result. That would be a savvy business move.
Or maybe, the Knicks just don’t have any other selling point and figure why not. I mean, take a look at their roster.
