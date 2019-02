Rudy the bulldog had a fantastically fun performance in the agility drill at the Westminster Dog Show today. Look at these elegant moves:

A bulldog doing agility is a marvelous sight pic.twitter.com/YboGlhp3hk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2019

This is almost like watching a fat-guy TD in the NFL — Rudy delivered on everything that could’ve reasonably been expected of him and more.