In Awe at the Size of This Lad D.K. Metcalf

DK Metcalf has somehow gotten bigger since last we saw him pic.twitter.com/DdkEZ2my6g — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

D.K. Metcalf caught only 67 passes in three seasons at Ole Miss but is a potential first-round draft pick. Why? Well, look at this guy, who was listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds year. He appears capable of absorbing some contact over the middle.

Dude looks comfortable flirting with the David Boston line. And also perfectly willing to play tight end, linebacker, or any other position that involves brute force.

He does, however, have a way to go before reaching LaRon Landry territory.

[@BunkiePerkins‘ brother]