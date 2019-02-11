Nebraska RB Maurice Washington Facing 'Revenge Porn' Charges

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is facing criminal charges under California’s “revenge porn” law and he could be in serious trouble.

Washington, a San Jose native, sent a sexually-explicit video to his ex-girlfriend. The video depicted his ex allegedly being sexually assaulted when she was just 15.

NBC Bay Area has the awful details:

San Jose native Maurice Washington III did not record the video and is not part of the alleged assault involving his ex-girlfriend and two former classmates. But Washington is accused of keeping the video on his phone and sending it to the victim last March, along with the message, “Remember this hoe [sic].” Washington, who dated the victim during his freshman year at The King’s Academy High School in Sunnyvale, is being charged under the “Revenge Porn” law because he’s accused of sending the video to inflict emotional damage on the victim. Because the victim was 15 when the video was recorded, he’s also being charged with distribution of child pornography, a felony. “I tried so hard to forget it, and then to have someone just throw it back in my face like that and taunt me with it was just so evil,” Taylor, the victim, told NBC Bay Area on the condition we not use her last name. “Maybe that’s the wrong word to use, but I felt like it was evil, like why would you ever want somebody to feel that pain that I felt that day?”

Washington was one of Nebraska’s top recruits in the 2018 class, and he rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns on 77 attempts as a freshman.

The university was made aware of the situation “sometime last fall” but allowed Washington to play all season. There will certainly be questions as to whether or not that was the correct decision.

Washington’s attorney, John C. Ball issued the following statement:

“This is a situation involving an inappropriate cell phone video. The allegations are that Mr. Washington sent that video to his high school girlfriend. Mr. Washington did not make the video, nor does he appear in the video. The incident is alleged to have taken place in California, several years ago. Mr. Washington will continue to be fully cooperative with the authorities in this situation. We are in contact with those authorities, and are in the process of making arrangements to move forward and resolve this matter. Mr. Washington has confidence in our justice system, and knows that he can rely on the fundamental constitutional rights of due process and the presumption of innocence.”

We’ll keep you updated on this story as we hear more.