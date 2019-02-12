Antonio Brown Pushes Harder for a Trade, Says Goodbye to Pittsburgh

Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers do not seem to be patching up their strained relationship. The wideout issued a goodbye to Steelers fans on social media on Tuesday, saying it was “time to move on and forward.”

Is a trade coming soon?

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019

Brown’s relationship with the Steelers grew tense and eventually dysfunctional during the 2018 season. He skipped work on more than one occasion. In September, he was punished for skipping meetings. In January, he got benched for missing multiple practices. The January blow-up stemmed from a heated dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Brown’s latest social media post, which happens to come on the same day that he was a no-show for a court date for the incident where he was speeding at 100 MPH last November, signals that he’s hell-bent on leaving Pittsburgh though a trade. The sentiment may kill the final glimpse of hope the Steelers had in avoiding a breakup with the talented wideout.