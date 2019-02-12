NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Lakers-Hawks, Celtics-Sixers, and More

By February 12, 2019 12:41 pm ET

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Small slate of games today, with only five on the board. We will go with the Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (79-82-4): The Pick: Celtics-Sixers Under 226

Jason (109-95-2): The Pick: Magic +4.5, 76ers -6.5, Spurs -6.5 [added 6:01 pm est]

Ryan (75-70-1): The Pick: Hawks +5

