VIDEO: John Beilein Picks Up Two Technical Fouls, Gets Ejected During Halftime

With a chance to secure full possession of first place in the Big Ten on the line, Michigan suffered through a regrettable first half at Penn State. A running bucket at the buzzer brought the score to 40-27. Wolverines coach John Beilien, fed up with the officiating, decided to air his grievances before heading into the locker room.

It didn’t go get.

The extremely mild-mannered coach earned two quick technical fouls and was ejected.

Things are not going as planned for Michigan in Happy Valley. 👀 First @PennStateMBB hits a buzzer-beater to go up 40-27 at the break, then John Beilein gets tossed with two quick technical fouls: pic.twitter.com/Kjj88kbqSV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 13, 2019

Penn State will have four free throws when play resumes.