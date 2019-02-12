NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: John Beilein Picks Up Two Technical Fouls, Gets Ejected During Halftime

With a chance to secure full possession of first place in the Big Ten on the line, Michigan suffered through a regrettable first half at Penn State. A running bucket at the buzzer brought the score to 40-27. Wolverines coach John Beilien, fed up with the officiating, decided to air his grievances before heading into the locker room.

It didn’t go get.

The extremely mild-mannered coach earned two quick technical fouls and was ejected.

Penn State will have four free throws when play resumes.

