Justin Fairfax Accuser Told Friends She Was Raped By Corey Maggette

Meredith Watson, one of the women accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of rape, also told a friend she was raped by Corey Maggette in 1999, and that Duke University did not investigate the incident, The New York Times reports.

Maggette, who played 14 seasons in the NBA and is now a basketball analyst for Fox Sports West, denied the allegations.

“It has only been through media accounts and a statement from Meredith Watson’s lawyer that I first learned or heard of anything about the sexual assault allegation,” Maggette said. “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life and I completely and categorically deny any such charge.”

Fox Sports West told CNN it is “looking into the matter.”

Last week, Smith’s lawyer released a statement saying her client had been raped by a member of the Blue Devils basketball team during her sophomore year. A Duke spokesperson said the university was investigating the allegation. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was unaware of any such incident and only learned of it after Watson’s statement.

A former classmate of Watson told the New York Times he learned of the alleged rape from her in 2001. The Times was also given Facebook Messenger correspondence between Watson and an unidentified friend in 2017 regarding Maggette.

Watson is one of two women to come forward and accuse Fairfax of sexual assault. Her lawyer said the Lt. Gov., then a student at Duke in 2000, used knowledge of the Maggette allegation to prey on her client, allegedly telling Watson, “I knew that because of what happened to you last year, you’d be too afraid to say anything.”

Fairfax is next in line to become governor of Virginia, where the current holder of that position, Ralph Northam is embroiled in a racist yearbook scandal, one many think he won’t be able to survive. Fairfax is also facing calls for impeachment or to step down.