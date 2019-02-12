Roundup: Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B; Former Duke Basketball Player Accused of Rape; & From Wall Street to AAF QB

Elizabeth Turner, a model … long story about Jeff Bezos went from bookish private guy to celebrity who enjoys Hollywood … not sure if we’re picking sides yet, but I’m definitely team Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B … “Judge Orders Michelle Carter To Start Serving Sentence In Texting Suicide Case” … RIP Cowboys QB Wade Wilson, who died recently on his 60th birthday … if people watch America’s Got Talent, there will be three new judges, as Mel B and Heidi Klum are leaving the show …

Mark Cuban says the Mavs aren’t tanking a few days after trading 4/5ths of his starting lineup. [Dallas News]

The A’s lost big on Kyler Murray, but so did MLB. Should MLB change its draft pay scale to not lose stars like Murray in the future? That seems unlikely. [NYT]

The Pelicans made a terrible decision not trading Anthony Davis. Why the huge Lakers offer probably won’t be there this summer. Also, what if the Lakers somehow get to the playoffs? Game on. [Podcast]

Here are some parents of youth wrestlers getting into a fight while their kids are on the mat. [12 Up]

That was a former Wake Forest QB who worked on Wall Street shredding for the AAF over the weekend. [Times Union]

The Pelicans didn’t want to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers, so they tried to sit him out in an effort to tank. The NBA said, nope. New Orleans totally messed this up. What a debacle. [Times]

A woman that accused Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor of sexual assault now says that she was raped by former Duke basketball player Corey Maggette when they were students. [Duke Chronicle]

Kevin Durant is doing big things outside of basketball. He’s on the path toward being a mogul. [ESPN]

This is very long, but you will enjoy all of Stephen Curry’s 50-point games during his illustrious NBA career.

Sadly, I’d never heard this. It’s really, really excellent. You should listen to it twice.

This Ryan Seacrest interview with Lady Gaga got kind of weird. Pretty bad job on the video, but E! won’t put it online.