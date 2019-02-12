UPDATE: NBA Referees Claim Bradley Beal Didn't Travel Here

Thomas Hobbes once said that the nature of man is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short. Reading quotes like this gives me momentary pause and the realization that there are better ways to spend my time than fretting over an uncalled travel in a regular season NBA game.

On the other hand, look at this.

The Pistons' broadcasters didn't let Bradley Beal get away with his travel easily. 😂#DetroitBaskeball #Pistons pic.twitter.com/5ZJSjio3bs — Pistons Nation (@Pistons__Nation) February 12, 2019

That’s Bradley Beal taking five, maybe six steps and bobbling the ball before awkwardly throwing a pass against the Detroit Pistons last night. The referees, perhaps because they strongly disagree with Plato’s assertion that an unexamined life is not worth living, opted not to blow the whistle.

James Harden, eat your heart out. There’s a new Travelling Man in town and he’s flirting with Corey Brewer territory.

UPDATE: In a surprising turn of events, the NBA Referee Twitter account, which aims to encourage communication with the outside world, says this isn’t a travel.

The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps, before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal. https://t.co/0hVqgHw3w7 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) February 12, 2019

It would appear that “accidentally” losing control of the basketball is the new efficiency hack. Look for more of this unconventional move in the future.