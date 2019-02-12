WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Pedro Morales Dies at Age 76

Pedro Morales, a WWE champion and Hall of Famer died on Tuesday at age 76. He reportedly had been battling Parkinson’s Disease.

Morales was a champion in the 1970s. He had a huge match at Shea Stadium in 1972 against Bruno Sammartino. More than 22,000 attended the battle that went 75 minutes before it was ruled a draw due to an 11 p.m. curfew.

Morales defeated Ivan Koloff for the WWE title in 1971, and kept it for 1,027 days before losing to Stan Stasiak. He also was a tag-team champion with Bob Backlund and captured the Intercontinental title to become the first Triple Crown champ in WWE history.

Morales wrestled until 1987 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995. A true gentleman and legend.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/NYzYOthrQL — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2019

The legacy left by Hall of Famer Pedro Morales includes these highlights: – First ever @WWE Triple Crown Champion

– Most cumulative days with the Intercontinental Championship

– 5th longest reign with the #WWE Championship https://t.co/6V3WZ9przB — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) February 12, 2019

Just saw that #WWE Hall Of Famer Pedro Morales has passed away at age 76. He is a former WWE champion, his lone title reign lasting an incredible 1,027 days in the early 1970's. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/4DhNTW6Idu — Torn Quad Podcast (@TornQuadPodCast) February 12, 2019

Wrestlers paid their respects through social media:

ONE OF THE BEST EVER. THE PEDRO MORALES EXCELLENT WORKER. EXCELLENT BABY FACE. EXCELLENT BUSINESSMAN. EXCELLENT HUMAN BEING. RIP MY BROTHER. pic.twitter.com/ufUDakO8jw — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 12, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of @WWE HOFER #PedroMorales. One of the few individuals in pro wrestling that is universally respected and liked. #AProsPro pic.twitter.com/9PRXsbuaH3 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 12, 2019

Goodbye to a great friend. One of the kindest, wisest wrestlers I ever knew. When I first started in WWE, he told me: “You can’t stop talent.” I followed those words for the rest of my career. RIP Pedro Morales — Bret Hart (@BretHart) February 13, 2019

Pedro Morales was a great man & I'm honored to be able to say I knew him. #RIPPedroMorales #PedroMorales pic.twitter.com/mMs3wgjXrd — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 12, 2019

My Friend Pedro Morales, Whom I Had The Honor Of Working With Twice! RIP And Always Be Remembered For Your Saying “I’m Ready For Any Kind Of Action!” — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 12, 2019

Man bummed out hearing of

Pedro Morales passing

Triple crown @wwe Champ

Amazing babyface fire

Celebrate his greatness

Watch his career @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/jxGnt0X5UC — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 12, 2019

Rest In Peace to wrestling legend and 1st ever WWF triple crown (World Title, Tag Title, Intercontinental title) Pedro Morales. pic.twitter.com/fX5s7hFUWU — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 12, 2019

RIP Pedro Morales. He was a staple on the old Boston Garden WWF shows I went to in the 80s. Thanks for the memories. https://t.co/knvuoah5cm — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) February 12, 2019

RIP Pedro Morales. Please read. pic.twitter.com/u00dTrFBd0 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 12, 2019