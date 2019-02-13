Bryce Harper Rumors: Outfielder Refuses To Consider Short-Term Deal

Bryce Harper is still a free agent with only a few days left before spring training starts. Despite being one of baseball’s marquee free agents this winter, Harper is still looking for a new home.

The latest turn in the Harper saga has the San Francisco Giants entering the fray at the 11th hour. The Giants met with the 26-year-old for a few hours recently and were reportedly very serious in their pursuit of the six-time All-Star. San Francisco planned to offer him a lucrative short-term deal.

Yeah, about that…

On Tuesday, Jon Heyman reported that Harper would not be signing, nor even considering, any short-term deals:

Despite rumored offers/wishes of teams, word is Bryce Harper is not signing — or even considering — short-term deals. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2019

Heyman has also said there are at least eight teams still engaged and checking in on Harper:

Hear at least 8 teams are still checking in on Harper, though at least a couple/few of them are likely thinking short-term — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2019

He also claims the Philadelphia Phillies believe they will land either Harper or Manny Machado:

Even with weeks going by and more teams checking in on the two mega star free agents — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — the Phillies still believe they will land one of the 2 superstars. They do have financial clout. #stupidmoney — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2019

This won’t make Chicago Cubs fans happy, but despite previous reports, the franchise has not met with Harper:

Groundhog Day update: The Cubs did not meet with Bryce Harper on Friday, a source told The Athletic, dismissing one Harper rumor that's out there. For months, the Cubs have been clear about their expectations and limitations re: doing that kind of megadeal this winter. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) February 2, 2019

One surprise team in the mix on Harper is the San Diego Padres, who have met with him and his representatives. The Padres have been aggressive with both Harper and Machado late in free agency and have been pushing to land one of them.

Per source, meeting is tonight. https://t.co/LQgI9jceJD — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2019

Harper and Machado being free agents hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Justin Verlander vented about it on Twitter Tuesday:

100 or so free agents left unsigned. System is broken. They blame “rebuilding” but that’s BS. You’re telling me you couldn’t sign Bryce or Manny for 10 years and go from there? Seems like a good place to start a rebuild to me. 26-36 is a great performance window too. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 11, 2019

Neither player appears any close to agreeing to a deal. It’s getting to the point where the offseason’s two biggest free agents may not even be under contract during spring training.

Players can vent about the system being broken all they want, but Harper turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Washington Nationals and opted for free agency. Neither player has gotten what they have deemed a suitable offer, but it could be that their value isn’t as high as they believe it is.

Baseball is changing, and Machado and Harper appear to be the test balloon for the new financial reality of the game.