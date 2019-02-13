White House Official: President Trump Hasn't Used the New Room-Sized Golf Simulator

You want one of these, I want one of those, we all want one of these. So one can imagine the torture that must come from having access to this amazing machine — which allows the user to play a virtual round at the world’s finest real and imagined courses — but simply not having the free time to use it.

According to a White House official, that’s exactly the situation Trump finds himself in. The president has not used the simulator since its installation, one source told The Post.

Perhaps the seal can be broken sometime soon. Would love to see some entertainment return on this investment.

[Washington Post]