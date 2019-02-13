White House Official: President Trump Hasn't Used the New Room-Sized Golf Simulator

President Donald Trump likes golf and is good at it. He owns 16 courses and has played roughly 139 times since taking office. He’s also personally paid for a brand-new “room-sized” golf simulator to be installed in his private quarters, according to reporting from The Washington Post.
That system replaced an older, less sophisticated golf simulator that had been installed under President Obama, according to two people with knowledge of the previous system.Trump’s system cost about $50,000, and was put in during the last few weeks in a room in his personal quarters, a White House official said.The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the president’s private residence, said Trump had paid for the new system and the installation personally.
You want one of these, I want one of those, we all want one of these. So one can imagine the torture that must come from having access to this amazing machine — which allows the user to play a virtual round at the world’s finest real and imagined courses — but simply not having the free time to use it.
According to a White House official, that’s exactly the situation Trump finds himself in. The president has not used the simulator since its installation, one source told The Post.
Perhaps the seal can be broken sometime soon. Would love to see some entertainment return on this investment.
