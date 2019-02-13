Roundup: Watch Duke's Legendary Comeback vs Louisville; Massive Minnesota Snowman; & Lakers Loss Means Luke Walton is in Trouble

Shay Mitchell, an actress from Netflix’s solid show, “You” … “How criminals use Uber and Airbnb to launder money stolen from your credit card” … El Chapo going to jail in America, forever … “Massive Minnesota snowman towers over neighborhood” … it’s Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski in a shoot for Vogue … “Russian Arctic town overrun by polar bears, climate change blamed” … Justin Beiber is getting counseling for depression … “Fisherman reels in 20-pound goldfish using a biscuit for bait” … the teenagers vaping continues to get worse … “One Couple’s Tireless Crusade to Stop a Genetic Killer” …

LSU with a very impressive road win at Rupp over Kentucky. Were the Wildcats thinking about this weekend’s game against Tennessee? [NOLA.com]

Difficult to put just how bad the Lakers loss was to the Hawks into words, but they’re now under .500. It’s unclear if Luke Walton will survive the All-Star break. [Daily News]

Without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics went into Philadelphia and stunned the 76ers. Hmmmm. [Herald]

You may not have noticed, but Kelvin Sampson is doing big things at Houston. [Chronicle]

As good as Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ has been this year, he’s so bad at the foul line, teams are fouling him late. He was 0-for-6 in a loss to Michigan State. [Journal-Sentinel]

“Buckeye fan dies after 6-year battle against cancer he named ‘Michigan’.” [Fox 8]

The Pelicans made a terrible decision not trading Anthony Davis. Why the huge Lakers offer probably won’t be there this summer. Also, what if the Lakers somehow get to the playoffs? Game on. [Podcast]

Herm Edwards is not worried about all the Arizona State transfers because he’s got such a loaded recruiting class. [Arizona Republic]

The computers are really taking over. When it comes to college basketball previews for the Associated Press. [AP]

Down 23 with just under 10 minutes left, Duke rallied to stun Louisville on the road.

These cars seemed to be going pretty fast in the snow, no surprise about the crash that happens.

Are you watching ‘You’ on Netflix? It’s pretty good. This is a solid teaser.