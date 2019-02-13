Here's Zion Williamson Denting a Basketball With His Fingers

Duke overcame a 23-point deficit in the last 10 minutes last night at Louisville. It was one of the more remarkable comebacks you’ll ever see, completed by a team that’s somehow becoming even more terrifying. Much has been said about this collection of star freshmen, including Zion Williamson.

So perhaps it’s best to let a picture do the talking.

Yeah. That’s Williamson denting the basketball with his fingers. The ball, of course, is filled with air and has some give. Haters will have you believe this isn’t impressive.

But take a look at Williamson’s thumb. It is not on the ball. He’s applying that much pressure with only three digits. Elite grip strength.

Anyway, good luck to any title hopeful unfortunate enough to land in the Blue Devils’ bracket. The nightmares are quite real and profoundly physical.