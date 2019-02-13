NBA USA Today Sports

Kevin Knox Dunked On Ben Simmons And It Blew DeAndre Jordan's Mind

Kevin Knox turned in a rare highlight for the New York Knicks, flying over Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons for an emphatic dunk. It was the epitome of a posterization and everyone reacted accordingly. Dennis Smith ran up on the fallen Simmons, adding insult to previous insult.

Savvy veteran De’Andre Jordan took a more stoic approach and tried to process what he’d just seen.

The key to acting is subtlety and non-verbal emotion. And when that’s played against an aggressive and violent rim explosion, it’s a nice one-two punch.

Ten out of ten. Would watch again.

