The Only 5 Teams That Should Draft Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is going to be a football player. Murray is not as pro-ready as Dwayne Haskins and will not be a fit for every team needing a quarterback in the draft. But there are five teams that can make it work:

New York Giants

The amount of attention Murray would receive being drafted in New York doesn’t bode well for him or the situation. Yet, on the field, it is one of the better fits. The Giants already have a superstar wide receiver and running back in place. In the short term, playing with Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. will not require Murray to the Giants savior. In a few years, they could be the most must-see, jaw-dropping, Madden-like triplets in the NFL.

If the Giants are able to trade down in the draft and still select Murray, any extra picks must go to building a better offensive line.