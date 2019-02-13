NBA USA Today Sports

WATCH: Marquese Chriss Destroyed Jarrett Allen With Posterizing Dunk

Marquese Chriss

WATCH: Marquese Chriss Destroyed Jarrett Allen With Posterizing Dunk

NBA

WATCH: Marquese Chriss Destroyed Jarrett Allen With Posterizing Dunk

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Marquese Chriss hasn’t quite found a comfortable spot in the NBA yet, but the 21-year-old just had the highlight of his career on Wednesday night.

Chriss was playing for his new squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he got free and absolutely posterized Jarrett Allen of the Brooklyn Nets.

Check this out:

Good lord.

That’s just an insane dunk.

Chriss is now on his third team since being selected with the eighth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The guy has loads of physical talent but just hasn’t developed yet.

, , , , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home