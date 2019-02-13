WATCH: Marquese Chriss Destroyed Jarrett Allen With Posterizing Dunk

Marquese Chriss hasn’t quite found a comfortable spot in the NBA yet, but the 21-year-old just had the highlight of his career on Wednesday night.

Chriss was playing for his new squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he got free and absolutely posterized Jarrett Allen of the Brooklyn Nets.

Check this out:

Good lord.

Cedi is all of us. pic.twitter.com/bRQWysrUG3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 14, 2019

That’s just an insane dunk.

Chriss is now on his third team since being selected with the eighth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The guy has loads of physical talent but just hasn’t developed yet.