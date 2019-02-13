Jay Glazer Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. Will Get Traded

During his Q&A for The Atheltic, NFL insider Jay Glazer made a prediction that, if turns out to be true, would be one of the biggest NFL trades in recent memory. After answering a question about the trade market this summer, Glazer revealed he thinks Odell Beckham Jr. will be one of the players moved:

“Jay, give us some bold predictions about the NFL off-season. Give us a free agent signing, trade, or another bold prediction. Thanks. —Robert P.” “I predict Odell Beckham Jr. gets traded this off-season. I think that’s bold enough.” – Glazer

This is not the first time we have heard that Beckham’s time in New York with the Giants could be coming to an end. It was a major topic last offseason that never came to fruition. It may be different this time, however. Glazer’s track record will show he is not one to just throw things out there that are long shots.

Perhaps the value the Oakland Raiders received for Amari Cooper, good but not OBJ good, has the Giants intrigued about what they could get in return for one of the best wide receivers in the game today. Like with Antonio Brown, who has requested a trade from the Steelers, Beckham comes with some baggage. But Beckham is four years younger than Brown and the chaos he has caused has not yet reached the heights of Brown’s. Seemingly, there would be several teams interested in trading for him if the Giants are serious about moving on.

As for the Giants’ future, they have been in limbo now for a few years. The roster has potential, but that won’t be reached until they finally move on from Eli Manning. Whether they believe Beckham will be beneficial or not for their next quarterback should decide his fate in New York City.