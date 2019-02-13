Spurs Dortmund Live Stream, How to Watch Champions League Online

Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur have kicked off at Wembley Stadium as the Champions League Round of 16 continues with another exciting matchup. Dortmund, the Bundesliga leaders, will attempt to take three points on the road against an equally injury-struck Spurs side.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Dortmund

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free – no contracts required)

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 13

Where: Wembley Stadium – London, UK

Time : 3 p.m. ET

TV : TNT

These two teams have had very good seasons up to this point. Dortmund has been on top of the Bundesliga since the start, and even though Bayern Munich has caught up and made the title race very interesting, Dortmund remains the favorites to win the German championship and hope that their European run will be a deep one.

Spurs, as Tottenham is commonly known, are also fighting for a domestic title, though it’s hard to see them catching Manchester City and Liverpool to win the Premier League. They’re still right there, however, and are playing really well right now. There’s only one problem: injuries. Their two best players, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, will not be available to face Dortmund, and coach Mauricio Pochettino will need to rely on Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen for goals.

The good news for Spurs is that Dortmund will also be missing their two best players: strikers Marco Reus and Paco Alcácer, who have both been on fire all season. Reus, in particular, has played incredible, and it’s a real shame he won’t be playing at Wembley. He is expected back for the second leg, so the hope for Dortmund is that they’re able to get a good enough result on the road and hope their superstar comes up big at home.

The injuries to the game’s best players make this an even more fascinating matchup. Spurs will be favored because they’re at home, but Dortmund are dangerous on the road and Jadon Sancho will be relishing the chance of playing in England for the first time since leaving his country to play in Germany. Whatever happens in this, whoever wins, one thing is for sure: this will be really good.

