Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Thunder-Pelicans

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend around the corner, we have a small slate of games today, with only three on the board. We will go with the Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (82-84-2): The Pick: Thunder-Pelicans Over 236

Jason (112-99-2): The Pick: Thunder -4.5

Ryan (76-71-1): The Pick: Thunder -4.5