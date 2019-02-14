Chris Berman Will Be One of the Red Sox Announcers This Year

Legendary sportscaster Chris Berman will be a part of WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts this season. Berman will call select games in a busy 2019 rotation alongside Red Sox Hall-of-Famer Joe Castiglione(via WEEI press release):

“In adition to McDonough, Lewin and Impemba, Chris Berman, broadcaster for ESPN; Lou Merloni, on-air personality for WEEI; Dale Arnold, on-air personality for WEEI; Tom Caron, studio host for NESN; and Dave O’Brien, television voice of the Red Sox for NESN, will also call select games as part of the broadcast play-by-play committee. O’Brien will call a select number of nationally televised Red Sox games.”

While Berman will always be known for his NFL work, he is no stranger to baseball having called numerous games as well as the Home Run Derby. Even though this is not a national platform, anything featuring Boomer has to be considered a treat in 2019.

Oh, and I have to say it despite it being utterly embarrassing: Berman is back, back, back.