How to Watch this weekend's FA Cup TV with schedule and streaming links

Friday, February 15

Queens Park Rangers v Watford (FA Cup 5th Round), 2:45pm, ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Saturday, February 16

Brighton v Derby County(FA Cup 5th Round), 7:30am, ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall (FA Cup 5th Round), 10am ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Newport County v Manchester City (FA Cup 5th Round), 12:30pm, ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Sunday, February 17

Bristol City v Wolverhampton (FA Cup 5th Round), 8am, ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace (FA Cup 5th Round), 11am, ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Swansea City v Brentford (FA Cup 5th Round), 11am, ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Monday, February 18

Chelsea v Manchester United (FA Cup 5th Round), 2:30pm ESPN+ (7-day free trial)

Can I watch the FA Cup on ESPN+ for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here

How do I watch ESPN+?

 If you’re streaming via computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN. From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices, and Samsung Smart TVs.

