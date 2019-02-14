WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested After Allegedly 'Squaring Up With Cop'

TMZ Sports has learned Jimmy Uso, of the WWE, was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction in Detriot during a “drunken dispute” with police. Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Solofa Fatu, was with his wife, fellow WWE superstar, Naomi who was pulled over for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

“We’re told while Naomi talked to cops, Jimmy got out of the car — despite commands from police — and took off his shirt and jacket and squared up like he wanted to fight. We’re told the officer took out his taser cause he was scared for his safety.”

The report states he did settle down, but was taken to jail and later posted bond.

Jimmy Uso is one half of the popular tag team The Usos with his twin brother Jey.