Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox Haven't Offered $250 Million

Manny Machado remains unsigned as pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training. Arguably the top free agent on baseball’s market this offseason, the four-time All-Star has seen little to no movement in his situation for months. Here are the latest updates on his crazy trek through free agency and where things currently stand.

The Chicago White Sox have been connected to Machado all offseason, and if he winds up going there, the team is ready for his arrival. They have an open locker situated between Yonder Alonso and Jon Jay at their spring training facility. Alonso is Machado’s brother-in-law and Jay is a long-time friend of the 26-year-old shortstop.

Last week there were rumors the White Sox had offered Machado $250 million over eight years. According to Jon Heyman, that report is false, as the offer was not that high:

Have heard reported offer of 250M for 8 yrs for Machado by White Sox isn’t right. May or may not be close, but guess would be that at least today it’s a bit lower. Higher than 175 but lower than 250. At least at moment. (So yes, we still don’t have facts, just educated guesses.) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2019

Despite checking out of the race for Bryce Harper, the New York Yankees reportedly “continue to check in” with Machado. Andy Martino of SNY.tv says the team has remained in contact, but is not the front-runner and will almost certainly not make him the best offer.

In another report from Heyman, we learned the Philadelphia Phillies believe they will land either Harper or Machado:

Even with weeks going by and more teams checking in on the two mega star free agents — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — the Phillies still believe they will land one of the 2 superstars. They do have financial clout. #stupidmoney — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2019

The Phillies clearly have the money to add at least one of them and after their trade for J.T. Realmuto, they are clearly building a contender.

After months on the sidelines, the San Diego Padres entered the chase for Machado a few weeks ago. Now, Friars are apparently being “very aggressive” with their offer for him. Sadly for San Diegans, Machado might prefer to play on the East Coast.

Told that Padres have been very aggressive with offer to Machado but he doesn’t know if he wants to go there. Some in his camp pushing for shorter term deal with Yankees. Phillies, White Sox also big on him, as you surely know. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 12, 2019

The reality is this, late in the game, Machado and Harper aren’t going to get everything they want. They’ll either have to go to a city and franchise that isn’t atop their list, or take a shorter/smaller deal. We live in a new world as far as finances in baseball go, and both guys will have to sacrifice something and make a decision soon.

Both players are reportedly refusing to consider short-term deals and don’t want to be underpaid. But they both also have preferences on where they play. At this point they can’t be picky or expect to get the perfect deal with the perfect team. It’s just not going to happen.