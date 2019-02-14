Matt Kuchar Isn't a Monster, but He's Definitely Cheap

Matt Kuchar is currently in public relations hell after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November and paying David “El Tucan” Ortiz, a club caddie who filled in for his regular caddie, only $5,000.

Kuchar defended himself in an interview with Golf.com, saying, “I kind of think someone got in his ear. I was very clear and very upfront on Tuesday [of the tournament week]. And he said, ‘OK.’ He had the ability, with bonuses, to make up to $4,000.”

While it’s customary for caddies and players who regularly work together to have deals in place that could include up to 10 percent of the money won – which means Ortiz would have received $130,000 for one weeks’ worth of work, that doesn’t apply to everyone. Each player and caddie work out their payment deals on their own.

In January, Ortiz reached out to Kuchar’s agent, Mark Steinberg, via email:

“I am a humble man, who takes care of his family, and works hard. I am reaching out to you to see if you can facilitate me receiving a fair amount for my help with Matt winning $1,296,000. I am not looking to disparage Matt or give him a bad name. Fair is fair, and I feel like I was taken advantage of by placing my trust in Matt.”

Ortiz was offered an additional $15,000, 10 weeks after the tournament which seemed to bother the golfer.

Asked how it came to be that the additional sum was offered, Kuchar said, “That was the agency.” He was referring to Excel Sports Management, which represents him.

Ortiz chose to refuse this money and, in an interview, said, “No thank you. They can keep their money.” Then claimed that a $50,000 payment would be fitting.

Kuchar, who is, or was, well-liked by fans, is trying to do his best and move on from the situation, but in doing so is making himself look even worse.

In speaking with Will Gray of Golf Channel ahead of the Genesis Open, Kuchar said:

“It’s kind of too bad that it’s turned into a story. I really didn’t think it was a story because we had an arrangement when I started,” Kuchar said. “I’ve done enough tournaments and had enough weekly caddies, and I’m very clear about what the payment will be. And we had an arrangement Tuesday that David was OK with, and I thought Sunday he was very much OK with it.”

He continued:

“It’s done. Listen, I feel like I was fair and good,” he said. “You can’t make everybody happy. You’re not going to buy people’s ability to be OK with you, and this seems to be a social media issue more than anything. I think it shouldn’t be, knowing that there was a complete, agreed-upon deal that not only did I meet but exceeded. “So I certainly don’t lose sleep over this. This is something that I’m quite happy with, and I was really happy for him to have a great week and make a good sum of money. Making $5,000 is a great week.”

A deal is a deal, and $3,000 for a fill-in local caddie is definitely acceptable on the PGA Tour as there is no guarantee that the player will make the cut and earn any money. The bonuses are generally handshake agreements.

“I ended up paying him $5,000 and I thought that was more than what we agreed upon,” Kuchar said. “I kind of think, if he had the chance to do it over again, same exact deal, that he’d say yes again.”

It’s very unlikely that Ortiz would agree to the same terms again, however, with an extra $5,000-$20,000 thrown in there for good measure and Kuchar would have likely avoided this whole mess even though based on the deal in place it wasn’t technically required.

This doesn’t make Kuchar, who has won $46,627,590 on the PGA Tour alone, a “bad guy,” but it does show that he has no self-awareness when it comes to his wealth versus those like Ortiz, or the rest of us for that matter.

