Sledding Rat Is More Impressive Than Pizza Rat

Sledding is a wholesome family activity, an opportunity to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the pure, clean beauty of freshly fallen white snow. Until a wayward rat materializes out of nowhere and attempts to take a charge from a hurtling sled. Feast your eyes on this magnificent bit of human-rodent interplay.

What I’m about to say may be controversial, but I feel it in my bones. Sledding rat is every bit the equal of Pizza Rat, the now-deceased New York City viral hero. Perhaps even better than Pizza Rat.

One was just eating delicious food in a public place. The other was risking life and limb for an unclear reason. Sledding Rat showed great speed and resilience. Its ability to take a hit and keep moving is extremely impressive. Sledding Rat may live to get revenge.

Please recognize brilliance in its own time. There is enough room for multiple Online Rats.