Sledding Rat Is More Impressive Than Pizza Rat

Sledding is a wholesome family activity, an opportunity to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the pure, clean beauty of freshly fallen white snow. Until a wayward rat materializes out of nowhere and attempts to take a charge from a hurtling sled. Feast your eyes on this magnificent bit of human-rodent interplay.
View this post on Instagram
@viralhog After stepping out my front door this morning on my way to go sledding on Ryan hill I never thought this would happen. I was planning to make a sledding video but then that all changed…. – – – Being on TV 2 times and lots of Facebook pages like Chek,CTV,Vic buzz in one day is nuts! Thousands of people have watched my go pro video smashing into a huge rat! #rat #winter #canada #viral #animals
What I’m about to say may be controversial, but I feel it in my bones. Sledding rat is every bit the equal of Pizza Rat, the now-deceased New York City viral hero. Perhaps even better than Pizza Rat.
One was just eating delicious food in a public place. The other was risking life and limb for an unclear reason. Sledding Rat showed great speed and resilience. Its ability to take a hit and keep moving is extremely impressive. Sledding Rat may live to get revenge.
Please recognize brilliance in its own time. There is enough room for multiple Online Rats.
Comments