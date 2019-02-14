WATCH: Steve Kerr Lost His Mind And Got Ejected In Loss To Trail Blazers

Steve Kerr absolutely lost his mind as Wednesday night and the Golden State Warriors melted down in a 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors allowed emotions to get the best of them late, as Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all were involved in incidents with Portland players on the floor.

Then, when Green hammered Zach Collins on a shot attempt, he was hit with a flagrant foul. In response to that ruling, Kerr flipped out, smashing his clipboard and looking like he wanted to fight an official.

He was immediately hit with two technical fouls and ejected.

Check this out: