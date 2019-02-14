Web.com Golfer Makes a 17 on Second Hole of Tournament

Sometimes it’s just not your day on the course, and for Ben DeArmond that would be an understatement.

DeArmond was playing in the first round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic, a Web.com Tour event held in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and by the time he had arrived at the third hole, he was completely out of any shot at contending and probably at making the cut.

On the second hole, after a disappointing opening bogey, DeArmond carded a 17. Yes, you read that right, a SEVENTEEN!

Here is the shot by shot recap provided on the Web.com Tour’s website.

Shot 1 from the tee box

Shot 2 Penalty

Shot 3 from the primary rough

Shot 4 Penalty

Shot 5 from the primary rough

Shot 6 Penalty

Shot 7 from the tee box

Shot 8 Penalty

Shot 9 from the primary rough

Shot 10 Penalty

Shot 11 from the primary rough

Shot 12 Penalty

Shot 13 from the primary rough

Shot 14 from the fairway

Shot 15 from the fairway

Shot 16 from the fringe

Shot 17 from the green (in the hole)

As I said, there are bad days on the course and then there’s whatever you want to label this.

To his credit, DeArmond stuck it out and finished the round at 19-over par, 91, which is something I’m not sure I would have done considering I’ve left the course for much less than that.

Even though DeArmond is currently in last place, he shouldn’t feel too bad considering the guy just ahead of him on the leaderboard is none other than former U.S. Open and Masters champion Angel Cabrera.