2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Odds and Best Bets: Will Steph Curry Win the Three-Point Contest?

NBA All-Star weekend is here! Getting together with my friends to watch the All-Star events has become an annual tradition, so I am looking forward to watching and hopefully winning some money this weekend. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some predictions…

Celebrity Game odds:

Home team odds to win the NBA All-Star Celebrity game MVP (Bovada): Terrence J +700

Famous Los +700

Jason Weismann +1000

A'ja Wilson +1200

Jay Williams +1400

Rapsody +2000

Chris Daughtry +2000

Bo Rinehart +2000

Steve Smith +2000

JB Smoove +2000

Dr. Oz +5000 pic.twitter.com/kDDNoftdxh — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 14, 2019

Away team odds to win the NBA All-Star Celebrity game MVP (Bovada): Quavo +333

james Shaw Jr. +1000

Stefanie Dolson +1600

Ray Allen +1800

AJ Buckley +2000

Bad Bunny +2500

Hasan Minhaj +2500

Adam Ray +2500

Amanda Seales +2500

Brad Williams +3000

Ronnie 2k +4000

Marc Lasry +4000 pic.twitter.com/E4Wv814B8j — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 14, 2019

My pick: Famous Los +700

While the defending MVP Quavo looks good on paper, I’m going with my guy FL. He said he was going to get buckets tonight, so leggo! On a side note, if Ray Allen decides to play for real, he’d probably smoke everyone, but usually the NBA guys let the celebrities enjoy their one shot at this.

Rising Stars Challenge odds:

NBA All Star Weekend

at Charlotte, North Carolina Rising Stars Challenge Friday, February 15, 2019 World All Stars 290.5

USA All Stars -3 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 15, 2019

My Pick: World +3

The World roster is just so filthy. Like my man Lauri Markkanen said, “we trying to go 3-peat!”

Skills Challenge participants and odds:

While the three-point and dunk contests are the more popular individual events, don’t forget about the Skills Challenge.

NBA All Star Weekend

at Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, February 16, 2019 Skills Challenge De’Aaron Fox 7/2

Luka Doncic 4/1

Trae Young 4/1

Mike Conley 6/1

Jayson Tatum 6/1

Nikola Jokic 6/1

Kyle Kuzma 8/1

Nikola Vucevic 10/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 15, 2019

My Pick: Luka Doncic +400

This was a tough call. At first, I was feeling the Joker, but then I thought about how he was just too slow to win this thing. Trae Young was my second pick to win it all, so I might sprinkle a little on him to hedge. While I love Fox and his speed, I don’t trust his shot. Maybe he clanks that final three?

You have to be a solid ball-handler, passer, and shooter if you want to win this contest, and Doncic possesses all those traits.

Three-point contest participants and odds:

NBA All Star Weekend

at Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, February 16, 2019 3 Point Contest Steph Curry 7/4

Devin Booker 9/2

Buddy Hield 6/1

Seth Curry 7/1

Joe Harris 7/1

Damian Lillard 10/1

Khris Middleton 14/1

Kemba Walker 14/1

Danny Green 16/1

Dirk Nowitzki 25/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 15, 2019

My Pick: Joe Harris +700

I wanted to say “wet like I’m Book” (Drake) so badly, but Harris’ odds are too sweet to pass up here. Harris ranks second in NBA 3-point percentage, coming in at 47.1%, and shoots 47.6% on catch and shoot 3’s.

Slam Dunk Contest participants and odds:

NBA All Star Weekend

at Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, February 16, 2019 Slam Dunk Contest

(*IF wagers were permitted per Nevada gaming) Dennis Smith Jr 2/1

John Collins 5/2

Miles Bridges 11/4

Hamidou Diallo 7/2 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 15, 2019

My Pick: Dennis Smith Jr. +200

Dennis Smith Jr.’s dunks remind me of how a young Derrick Rose attacked the rim. He has the experience from last year and will be ready.

NBA All Star game odds:

NBA All Star Weekend

at Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday, February 17, 2019 All Star Game Team LeBron -6

Team Giannis 309.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 15, 2019

My Pick: Team Giannis +6

This is going to be a tight one until the end. While Team LeBron participant’s fight it out to impress their possible future teammate, look for Steph Curry to put on a show for his hometown.

MVP: Steph Curry +700