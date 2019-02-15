Slightly Injured Anthony Davis Just Left, Alvin Gentry Admits Situation is a 'Dumpster Fire'

Anthony Davis, who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans but doesn’t really play for the New Orleans Pelicans, left last night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder with an apparent injury.

After colliding with Nerlens Noel, Davis walked off the court favoring his left shoulder. A source tells ESPN that the MRI showed a muscle contusion. Davis never returned to the court or the arena, adding yet another layer of drama to an already dramatic situation.

It doesn’t take membership in the Tinfoil Hat Club to wonder about the timing and severity of this injury. With all that’s going on, finding a way to not play without being criticized has been Davis’ preferred option this past week — and will be for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis leaving the SKC with Rich Paul pic.twitter.com/lUhFTfWETb — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) February 15, 2019

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is done pretending this whole mess is salvageable and kept it extremely real during his postgame comments.

“I’m happy for all of them,” Gentry said. “Because to tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire. … We want guys to be professional and we want them to do this, but it’s hard for guys to go through what they’ve been through. And to be able to come out and beat a team of that quality, I’m happy for all the guys. I just thought they did a great job.”

So now what? Do we get two more months of a disinterested Davis shuffling out to the court and mutual spite? This particular injury doesn’t sound serious enough to sideline him for any meaningful amount of time — unless of course — a second opinion magically says otherwise.

Do the Pelicans simply not play Davis and deal with the inevitable fines? Do they choose to losing honestly over perhaps winning awkwardly?

All options are bad. And it’s going to be great theatre for those who enjoy watching the world burn.