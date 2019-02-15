NBA All-Star Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch Every All-Star Event Free, Live Stream Rising Stars Challenge, Dunk Contest, 3 Point Contest, Skills Challenge, and All Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 starts tonight in what will be an action-packed and star-studded few days. The Rising Stars take center stage in Charlotte this evening, before Saturday’s individual events and Sunday’s battle royale between Team LeBron and Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Weekend schedule is below, including participants and rosters. You can stream the Rising Stars Challenge, Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Dunk Contest, and All-Star Game on fuboTV.

How to Watch NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Date: Friday, February 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free – no contracts required )

The 2019 Rising Stars Challenge might feature the most-stacked rosters since it moved to the Team U.S. vs. Team World format. Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyle Kuzma have lit the league on fire in their first two seasons and will represent the US. On Team World, rookie sensation Luka Doncic will try to replicate one of the most electrifying first seasons in recent memory.

How to Watch NBA Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free – no contracts required )

The NBA Skills Challenge is equally loaded with top talent. Doncic, already a legendary passer, will try to assert his all-around abilities as top in the league. But veteran Mike Conley and newcomers Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum, and Nikola Jokic will have plenty to say about that.

How to Watch NBA 3-Point Contest

Date: Saturday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free – no contracts required )

The NBA 3-Point Contest will be the second event of Saturday night and features the NBA’s best-known sharpshooters. Dirk Nowitzki is taking one last run to add to his title collection while contending with defending champion Devin Booker and the league’s consensus long-distance ruler in Steph Curry.

How to Watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free – no contracts required )

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest will be the last of the events on Saturday night. The Slam Dunk participants are Miles Bridges, John Colins, Hamidou Diallo, and Dennis Smith Jr.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, February 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free – no contracts required )

Finally, the weekend will be capped with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. The rosters for Team Giannis and Team LeBron are below.

Team LeBron Roster

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Kawhi Leonard

James Harden

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

LaMarcus Aldridge

Karl-Anthony Towns

Bradley Beal

Dwyane Wade

Team Giannis Roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steph Curry

Joel Embiid

Paul George

Kemba Walker

Khris Middleton

Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook

Blake Griffin

D’Angelo Russell

Nikola Vucevic

Kyle Lowry

Dirk Nowitzki

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.