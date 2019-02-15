USA Today Sports

Roundup: Amazon's Farewell to New York; Wild Jussie Smollett Twists and Turns; LeBron James is Very Rich

R. Kelly in more hot water … Alex Jones will be deposed in Sandy Hook defamation case … Todd Gratham staying at Florida … Chris Berman, Sean McDonough will call Red Sox games this year … Rob Gronkowski should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer … Andrew McCabe has written a book and is saying some stuffJimmie Johnson, NASCAR analystParkland survivors look back on the last yearNCAA transfer waivers could be harder to get … Amazon bails on New York City plansLiterally not sticking to sports … Jameis Winston started tuning his coaches outNational emergency comingTrevor Bauer upset with the Cleveland Indians … This is not how you act on public transportBreaking Bad beer … Deal reached in Denver teachers strikeAlbum of the year … Amy Adams

Sorry your friend is a war criminal. [Splinter News]

LeBron James could own an NBA team tomorrow if he so desired. [The Athletic]

The art of the deal involved a foul smell for Sean Casey. [Awful Announcing]

What is even going on with this Jussie Smollet story? [The Daily Beast]

Kanye West went all out for Valentines Day.

Beep Ball looks wild.

