Sports by Brooks Posts First Blog Since 2012

Brooks Melchior, founder of Sports by Brooks, re-emerged from parts unknown this fall after five years of mystery.

Today, he made good on a promise to bring his website back during the first quarter of 2019. The topic of that return post for the relaunch?

Adnan Virk.

“For some time now, knowing that a relaunch of Sports by Brooks was in the offing, I’ve contemplated what the first post of “SbB 2.0” should be about,” Melchior writes, setting up a 2015 video of Virk speaking about a shooting at his family mosque.

“Stay tuned for subsequent coverage of the tragic, unjustified circumstances of Virk’s recent termination by ESPN in this same space,” he concludes.

Virk’s termination from ESPN has been a major media story in recent weeks. Yet, if one were to have made a list of topics for a return post, I doubt it would have been anywhere near the top.

It will be interesting to see if he is able to shine any new light on the Virk situation.