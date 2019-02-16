Alliance of American Football: How to Stream AAF Games Online

The inaugural Alliance of American Football season continues on Saturday as eight newly formed teams begin their search to be crowned the first champions of football’s latest league. The first week featured plenty of offense and some hard hits, and week two is sure to provide just as much fun.

The opening season of AAF games will be regionally broadcast by CBS and Turner networks, NFL Network, and can be streamed via fuboTV.

How to Watch Alliance of American Football Week 2

Saturday, February 16

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron

When: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Sunday, February 10

Orlando Apollos @ San Antonio Commanders

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Atlanta Legends @ San Diego Fleet

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The AAF’s opening weekend featured three offensive explosions and one defensive dogfight. The Birmingham Iron blanked the Memphis Express 26-0, which the Orlando Apollos ran up the score against the Atlanta Legends 40-6. The Arizona Hotshots won a shoot-out with the Salt Lake City Stallions 38-22. The only snooze in the league’s inaugural week was San Antonio Commanders beating San Diego Fleet by a measly score of 15-6.

Ex-Washington Redskins coach Steve Spurrier manages the Apollos and will hope to give his new team a successful start after four years out of coaching. The Legends have a quarterback with NFL experience in former Kansas City Chiefs shot-caller Aaron Murray, who also practiced with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals across a three-year career.

San Diego head coach Mike Martz held the same position for five years with the then-St. Louis Rams and may be one of the more revered coaching figures in the AAF.

Another name to watch at running-back is Trent Richardson of the Birmingham Iron. Richardson was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and is sure to be a threat again after running for 56 yards and two touchdowns in week 1, even if his career with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t glittering.

Running back Matt Asiata was a Minnesota Viking for four years and is the talisman for Salt Lake and will be key to their hopes of winning the Western Conference.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.