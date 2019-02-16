Antonio Brown Airs Out His Issues With Ben Roethlisberger On Twitter

Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger aren’t in a conflict, according to Brown. But the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver did criticize the quarterback’s mentality on Twitter on Saturday morning (which seems suspiciously like the continuation of a conflict).

Brown doesn’t seem to feel he gets “mutual respect” from Roethlisberger, whose actions apparently don’t reflect strong leadership.

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

On Friday, Brown also liked tweets that pertained to Roethlisberger’s past allegations of sexual assault. Brown seems to be using Twitter as a tool to orchestrate a break-up with the Steelers, as he issued a goodbye to the team’s fans on Tuesday. On that same day, news broke that he had officially demanded a trade from the Steelers.

During the 2018 season, Brown and Roethlisberger got into heated arguments on and off the field, with one of those arguments culminating in Roethlisberger saying “get him out of here, get someone else in there” after Brown ran a route incorrectly, according to NFL Network. Perhaps as a product of the drama, the Steelers skidded down the stretch of the regular season and missed the playoffs.