Corey Graves' Wife Accuses Him of Sleeping With WWE Wrestler

On an Instagram post that has since been deleted, WWE commentator Corey Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, alleged that he has been cheating on her with WWE superstar Carmella. Polinsky also posted a screenshot from the contact name “Hubs” with a photo of Graves with several dark messages.

There was another screenshot of text exchange in her Instagram story allegedly from Graves, “suggesting” she takes the post down because the WWE was going to sue her:

Um. On her IG story just now. pic.twitter.com/k7V4KoV7mK — Danny (@dajosc11) February 16, 2019

As of now, neither Graves nor Carmella have responded publicly.