NBA 3-Point Contest: Preview, How to Watch Online, Live Stream 

One of the most anticipated events in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend is the 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night, for one simple reason: the Curry Brothers are coming home and are going up against each other while eight more sharpshooters look to spoil their party and take home the trophy.

How to Watch NBA 3 Point Contest

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free )

Date : Saturday, Feb. 16

Time : 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel : TNT

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Stephen and Seth Curry both grew up in Charlotte while their father, Dell Curry, was a member of the Hornets. Dell is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, and his two sons clearly inherited that skill. Steph and Seth are in the top 6 this season in three-point shooting percentage, and there is no doubt they’ll be looking forward to facing each other in what should be a great battle between brothers.

But it’s not just about the Curry’s. Completing the field of 10 that will participate in the contest are Dirk Nowitzki from the Mavericks, Buddy Hield from the Kings, Seth’s Blazers teammate Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton of the Bucks, Kemba Walker from the hometown Hornets, Danny Green of the Raptors, defending champion Devin Booker from the Suns, and Joe Harris from the Nets.

The ‘moneyball’ is always the key piece of the 3-point shootout, and with the quality of the field in this year’s contest, they might just decide the winner. Let the games begin, and the threes fly.



