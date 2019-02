Iowa just won on one of the most absurd game winning shots you will ever see. Rutgers took a one-point lead on a three-point shot with only 3.3 seconds remaining and looked like they were poised to pull the upset. That’s when Iowa threw the ball the length of the court on the inbounds play, it was deflected, and freshman Joe Wieskamp collected it in the corner, spun and fired. The ball clipped the top of the backboard and dropped in.

Gotta call that one!