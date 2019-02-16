Manchester City vs Newport County Live Stream on ESPN+

If you’re a soccer fan who is scrambling to catch Manchester City v Newport County in FA Cup action, you’ve come to the right place. ESPN+ is now the exclusive partner of The FA Cup and you can catch all the action with a free seven-day trial. They will be carrying all the matches including the big one on Monday, Chelsea v Man U.

Manchester City v Newport County

Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch for free)

Time: 12:30pm ET

Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport, South Wales

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to the Emirates FA Cup this year and the only way to catch all the action of your favorite teams is to sign up for a free ESPN+ account.

How to watch Manchester United v Arsenal on ESPN+ for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here

How do I watch ESPN+?

If you’re streaming via a computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN. From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices, and Samsung Smart TVs.

