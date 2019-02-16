Put Eddie Sutton in the Hall of Fame, Already, Geez

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame isn’t the world’s most exclusive club. If there’s a basketball guy whose name you remember, it’s 50-50 that guy will eventually be in the Naismith Hall of Fame if he isn’t already.

Some of the names who went in last year:

Maurice Cheeks

Dino Radja

Charlie Scott

Rod Thorn

Rick Welts

So put Eddie Sutton in the Naismith Hall of Fame, for goodness sake.

This year marks the sixth time the former Kentucky and Oklahoma State coach is a finalist for induction. He’s one of eight college basketball coaches who have won more than 800 games. He’s a four-time national coach of the year. He took Oklahoma State to Final Fours in two different decades.

Surely, his contributions to the sport are at least as memorable and significant as Dino Radja’s.

The Naismith Hall of Fame has 395 people in it. In the beginning, the Naismith would add just a handful of names each year, but it has added at least 10 new names every year this decade.

Since 2010, it has added the following coaches:

Lefty Driesell

Robert Hughes

Muffet McGraw

Bill Self

Tom Izzo

John McClendon

John Calipari

Lindsay Gaze

Tom Heinsohn

Slick Leonard

Nolan Richardson

Gary Williams

Sylvia Hatchell

Guy Lewis

Rick Pitino

Jerry Tarkanian

Lidia Alexeeva

Don Nelson

Herb Magee

Tara VanDerveer

Bob Hurley

I think we can make room for Eddie.